College Football World Reacts To The Bill O’Brien Video

Just a few weeks ago, Alabama had no trouble dispatching the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title game.

Despite entering the game as an underdog, the Crimson Tide overcame a 10-0 early deficit to win the game 41-24. It seemed like Alabama was going to take the early lead with a touchdown drive on their first possession.

However, the drive stalled when an Alabama wide receiver slipped down. The cameras then panned to Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien who appeared to be losing his mind in the booth.

“Bill O’Brien was heated after Georgia’s stop,” SportsCenter said in a video of O’Brien getting upset in the booth.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but react to the viral moment.

“Bill O’Brien looks pleasant to be around,” former NFL offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz said.

Other fans decided to poke fun at his well-known persona on the sideline.

“We’ve never seen this before in Houston. Never!” one reporter said sarcastically about the former Texans coach.

O’Brien knows just how important scoring touchdowns vs. field goals is against this vaunted Georgia defense.

So far, Alabama has the only points of the night with a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter.