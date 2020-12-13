The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To The Butch Jones Hire News

A closeup of former Tennessee coach Butch Jones.KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 20: Butch Jones of the Alabama Crimson Tide before the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

After three years on the Alabama coaching staff, Butch Jones has another head gig. He’s been hired to take over the program at Arkansas State.

Jones’ tenure at Tennessee ended on a low note in 2017, when he was fired after 10 games. However, he did put together back-to-back nine-win seasons with the Vols, and was successful at Cincinnati and Central Michigan before that.

On paper, the Jones hire makes a lot of sense. He’ll be taking the place of Blake Anderson, who left ASU this week to become the new head coach at Utah State.

There’s been plenty of reaction to the news of Jones being hired by Arkansas State–and the possibility he will be bringing former Houston head coach Major Applewhite with him as offensive coordinator.

At Arkansas State, Jones will take over a program that went 4-7 in 2020 but reached a bowl game in all nine years prior to that.

A number of head coaches have been successful with the Red Wolves, including Anderson, Bryan Harsin, Gus Malzahn and Hugh Freeze.

We’ll find out if Butch Jones can add his name to that list.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.