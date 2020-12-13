College Football World Reacts To The Butch Jones Hire News

After three years on the Alabama coaching staff, Butch Jones has another head gig. He’s been hired to take over the program at Arkansas State.

Jones’ tenure at Tennessee ended on a low note in 2017, when he was fired after 10 games. However, he did put together back-to-back nine-win seasons with the Vols, and was successful at Cincinnati and Central Michigan before that.

On paper, the Jones hire makes a lot of sense. He’ll be taking the place of Blake Anderson, who left ASU this week to become the new head coach at Utah State.

There’s been plenty of reaction to the news of Jones being hired by Arkansas State–and the possibility he will be bringing former Houston head coach Major Applewhite with him as offensive coordinator.

Butch Jones has been receiving nearly $200,000 monthly from Tennessee since November 2017. Those payments are scheduled to run through February 2021. https://t.co/4gRaRJmfnV — David Paschall (@DavidSPaschall) December 13, 2020

Butch Jones also reportedly interviewed for the South Alabama job https://t.co/9sfYGFnzUz — Robby Baker (@RobbyBakerTV) December 13, 2020

Butch Jones’ quarterback at Arkansas State will be Layne Hatcher, an Alabama transfer. Co-starter Logan Bonner entered the portal a few days ago. — Creg Stephenson the First (@CregStephenson) December 13, 2020

Butch Jones started the day in Fayetteville. He'll end it — per reports — in Jonesboro as the next head coach of Arkansas State football. https://t.co/MRtrjyuqpN — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) December 13, 2020

If they finish the deal, it will prove to be a very good hire. https://t.co/upg5LogWeW — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) December 12, 2020

At Arkansas State, Jones will take over a program that went 4-7 in 2020 but reached a bowl game in all nine years prior to that.

A number of head coaches have been successful with the Red Wolves, including Anderson, Bryan Harsin, Gus Malzahn and Hugh Freeze.

We’ll find out if Butch Jones can add his name to that list.