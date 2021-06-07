The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban News

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2013 Discover BCS National Championship game.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2013 Discover BCS National Championship game at Sun Life Stadium on January 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Alabama won the game by a score of 42-14. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Over the last few years, plenty of questions surrounding Nick Saban‘s future have surfaced. Those same questions were answered on Monday.

Saban has signed a contract extension with Alabama football. The extension will keep the college football icon in Tuscaloosa through the 2028-29 season.

“University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced Monday that head football coach Nick Saban and the University have agreed to a contract extension,” Alabama announced in a statement on Monday. “The new agreement will extend his current contract by three seasons to eight years and keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide football program through at least February 28, 2029.”

For fans who wish Saban would retire so Alabama can become human again, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer. Barring any unexpected circumstance, Saban will be coaching the Crimson Tide until 2029.

We’re pretty sure Nick Saban isn’t ever going to stop coaching, meaning Alabama’s not going anywhere anytime soon. The Crimson Tide will be here to stay for at least the next decade.

It’s safe to say Alabama fans are excited about the extension. They’ve taken their reactions to Twitter. Take a look.

Nick Saban’s still at the top of his game, so why would he retire anytime soon? The Crimson Tide are the reigning champs and should be right back in the championship hunt this upcoming season.

Saban does have some serious challenges on his hands, though. He’ll have to replace Mac Jones, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith. Luckily, the Crimson Tide have plenty of options, thanks to continued recruiting successes.

As long as Saban’s in Tuscaloosa leading Alabama football, the Crimson Tide will be a championship threat.


