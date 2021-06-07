Over the last few years, plenty of questions surrounding Nick Saban‘s future have surfaced. Those same questions were answered on Monday.

Saban has signed a contract extension with Alabama football. The extension will keep the college football icon in Tuscaloosa through the 2028-29 season.

“University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced Monday that head football coach Nick Saban and the University have agreed to a contract extension,” Alabama announced in a statement on Monday. “The new agreement will extend his current contract by three seasons to eight years and keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide football program through at least February 28, 2029.”

For fans who wish Saban would retire so Alabama can become human again, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer. Barring any unexpected circumstance, Saban will be coaching the Crimson Tide until 2029.

We’re pretty sure Nick Saban isn’t ever going to stop coaching, meaning Alabama’s not going anywhere anytime soon. The Crimson Tide will be here to stay for at least the next decade.

Will you ever stop coaching? Nick Saban: pic.twitter.com/p3cwWhLr0I — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 7, 2021

It’s safe to say Alabama fans are excited about the extension. They’ve taken their reactions to Twitter. Take a look.

Nick Saban has signed an extension until 2028 to stay at Alabama 🐐❤️

pic.twitter.com/aPwu64KPw0 — Alabama Diehards (@AlabamaDieHards) June 7, 2021

Nick Saban would be 77 when this contract ends. Jim Boeheim will be 77 this November. Joe Paterno coached until age 84. So if you are wondering what's possible…. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 7, 2021

Every CFB coach seeing the Nick Saban extension news pic.twitter.com/3I4apXqq3e — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) June 7, 2021

Nick Saban’s still at the top of his game, so why would he retire anytime soon? The Crimson Tide are the reigning champs and should be right back in the championship hunt this upcoming season.

Saban does have some serious challenges on his hands, though. He’ll have to replace Mac Jones, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith. Luckily, the Crimson Tide have plenty of options, thanks to continued recruiting successes.

As long as Saban’s in Tuscaloosa leading Alabama football, the Crimson Tide will be a championship threat.