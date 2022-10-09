College Football World Reacts To Thrilling Alabama vs. Texas A&M Finish

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team onto the field prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tonight's SEC thriller between Alabama and the Texas A&M proved to be quite the thriller.

The Aggies, trailing 24-20 in the final moments, ran one last play at the goal-line to try and upset the Crimson Tide.

However, Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King's goal-line throw was both late and incomplete.

Alabama survives another thriller in a 24-20 final. What a game.

"Everything was going so well for Texas A&M on the final drive... until whatever the heck this play was. No. 1 Alabama survives, 24-20."

"NO. 1 ALABAMA SURVIVES AGAINST TEXAS A&M"

"@JManziel2 called this "one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life" as Alabama holds on against Texas A&M. Do you agree?"

"One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life. You have one play to beat the #1 team in the country and that’s what we run"

So close, Aggies.

Alabama remains unbeaten with another thrilling win.