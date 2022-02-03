College Football World Reacts To Troubling Alabama News

Earlier Thursday morning, police arrested Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding on a DUI charge.

The arrest took place in Northport, according to Michael Casagrande of AL.com. As of earlier Thursday morning, Golding remained in the Tuscaloosa County Jail – though it’s unclear if he’s posted bail.

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like Golding caused a serious accident and he’ll be just fine. However, it didn’t take long for fans to show some concern for Golding’s decision.

“These jobs are really hard to get….some coaches work their entire careers never getting one… don’t ever get comfortable and take them for granted,” one person said.

Other fans couldn’t help but crack a joke about the arresting officer being in trouble with Nick Saban.

“Whoever arrested him is in big trouble with Saban,” another fan said.

Another fan pointed out that Golding very easily could have just used a rideshare service instead of driving.

“Poor choices on and off the field. For a man that makes $1.5 million a year, an Uber is in his budget,” the fan said.

Alabama has not released a statement about Golding’s arrest just yet.