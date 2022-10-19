College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee Fan News

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: The Tennessee Volunteers fans coordinate to checker Neyland during the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Unfortunately, former Alabama running back Kerry Goode was harassed during this past Saturday's game against Tennessee.

Goode, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2015, announced on his Facebook page that fans threw their drink on him at the end of the game.

“I don’t advocate violence but I had someone threw their drink all over me at the end of the game," he wrote on Facebook. "I don’t know if it was meant for me or my family because we were sitting in the Tennessee section with Bama gear on. But the tickets were compliments of my son Roman who’s the Tennessee staff. A big 'Thank You' to the usher who escorted us out. I will say this about that... 'I ain't always been saved!'"

As you'd expect, college football fans are furious that people threw their drink at Goode on Saturday.

"Horrible, but not surprised one bit," one fan said.

"This is unacceptable," another fan wrote.

"This is sad, shame on those fans," a third fan tweeted.

There's no sugarcoating this type of behavior. It's wrong and unacceptable.

Hopefully, Goode will be treated with proper respect at other venues.