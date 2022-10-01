College Football World Shocked By Alabama's Mistakes Today

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama led Arkansas 21-0 but now is holding on to the lead for dear life in the second half.

Thanks to Bryce Young's injury and some uncharacteristic Tide errors, Arkansas got things as close as 28-23 late in the third quarter. Alabama just scored to make it 35-23 in the early fourth, but isn't out of danger yet.

Typically, Alabama is extremely disciplined and doesn't make many mistakes, but we've seen that not be the case in multiple games this year.

It certainly is today, and people have taken notice.

The good news for the Tide is that they still have a ton of talent, even with Young out, to overcome those mistakes.

Alabama just got the ball back up 12 with 12:29 remaining. Another touchdown would effectively put the game away and move Nick Saban's team to 5-0 on the season.

You can catch the end of Arkansas-Alabama on CBS.