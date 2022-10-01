Look: College Football World Shocked By Bryce Young News

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went down in the second quarter of today's game against Arkansas with an apparent shoulder injury. When it first happened, it looked to be really serious.

Nick Saban was asked about Young's injury during his halftime interview with Jenny Dell. At that time, he didn't have much to say about it.

"Well, he's got a shoulder injury," Saban told Dell. "I don't know the extent of it, I don't know how bad it is. They worked on him inside, so I'll probably see when we go in."

Despite how bleak things seemed at first, Dell reported at the start of the third quarter that Young is questionable return.

Young was then spotted on the sidelines throwing the football. For now, it seems like the Crimson Tide avoided a major crisis.

"God is great man," one fan said in response to the latest update on Young.

"Now they can rally around him and really blow the doors off Arkansas lol," another fan jokingly said.

"Let him rest for the rest of the game please," an Alabama fan tweeted.

Jalen Milroe is still operating the offense for Alabama.

We'll see if Alabama chooses to put Young back in the game at some point during the second half.