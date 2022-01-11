College Football World Surprised By Nick Saban’s Decision

The College Football Playoff national title game reached halftime with Alabama holding a 9-6 lead over Georgia.

Shortly before halftime, though, fans were confused by a decision from head coach Nick Saban. With Georgia pinned deep in its own territory, the Bulldogs seemed fine with just trying to run out the clock.

Alabama held its timeouts and could have at least forced Georgia to punt the ball away. That could have given the Crimson Tide a chance to make something happen before the half.

However, Nick Saban and company decided not to call their timeouts in an effort to get the ball back. Fans weren’t exactly sure what Saban was thinking.

“Nick Saban halftime timeout situation again,” football reporter Aaron Suttles said. “He calls the team’s first timeout with :22 remaining in the first half.”

At least one fan doesn’t think the football world should be surprised.

“How would anybody be surprised Nick Saban is not calling a timeout…he literally never does,” the fan said.

Football analyst Peter Burns made a good point, perhaps fans should stop questioning the greatest college football coach of all time.

“Why on earth would Saban not take the timeout there earlier? [says the man wearing sweats on his coach about the greatest CFB coach of all time] [me],” he said.

Perhaps Nick Saban knows what he’s doing at this stage of his coaching career.