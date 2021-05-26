Watch: Controversial Ruling During Alabama vs. Tennessee Game

Alabama and Tennessee continued their rivalry on the diamond on Wednesday in the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament. Unsurprisingly, the game wasn’t without controversy.

With the contest tied at 2 in the ninth inning, Tennessee’s Jake Rucker hustled down the first base line to beat out the back half of a double play. A run scored during the play which should’ve meant victory for the Volunteers.

However, an umpire ruled that Tennessee’s Max Ferguson interfered with Alabama second baseman Peyton Wilson on his slide into second base. As a result of the call, Rucker was ruled out and the game headed to extra innings.

Ferguson appeared to hold out his forearm as he slid, seemingly to protect his head from hitting Wilson in the thigh. The Alabama second baseman did go tumbling to the ground while trying to throw the ball the first base. Tennessee manager Tony Vitello tried to argue the interference call but was shut down.

Take a look at the controversial call, courtesy of Saturday Down South:

Foreman to the groin… interference in my book. pic.twitter.com/WUkfRm7Ayz — Chicago Gump (@GriffinTSmith) May 26, 2021

The Tennessee Baseball Twitter account weighed in soon after the controversial ruling. Needless to say, the Volunteers were not happy to have the important call go against them.

Well, looked like we had a walk-off win but Ferguson is called for interference on the slide into second and Alabama escapes the jam. Unbelievable. On to extras.#GBO 🍊 #OTH #Vols #BeatBama — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 26, 2021

After the inference call, the game headed to extra innings. No. 10 Alabama was able to close out the upset in the 11th inning, knocking off the No. 2 Vols, 3-2.

Tennessee (44-13) will now head to an elimination game against No. 3 Mississippi State (40-14) on Thursday. First pitch will come at 10:30 a.m. ET on SEC Network.