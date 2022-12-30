Dan Orlovsky Compared Bryce Young To Superstar NFL QB

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama's Bryce Young has one more college football game before he enters the NFL Draft process. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has a legitimate chance to go No. 1 overall in April.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky is already a big proponent of Young's, as he made clear during Thursday's broadcast of the Cheez-It Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida State.

Orlovsky went as far as to say that Young is the most naturally talented QB to come out since Aaron Rodgers nearly 18 years ago.

"I'm such a fan of Bryce Young's. Probably the favorite guy of mine to watch in college football this season," Orlovsky said. "He actually for me is the closest guy that we have since Aaron Rodgers came out of the draft when it comes to just the natural talent."

Rodgers was at one time in the running for the No. 1 overall pick back in 2005, but the San Francisco 49ers wound up using it on Utah's Alex Smith.

Rodgers slipped to No. 24, where he was scooped up by the Green Bay Packers. The rest is history.

Young, whether he goes No. 1 or not, is expected to come off the board much sooner than the 24th pick four months from now.