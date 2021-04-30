Danny Kanell Mocks SEC Fans Championing Alabama’s Draft Success

On Thursday night, the first round of the 2021 NFL draft came and went with Alabama setting yet another record.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban built an absolute powerhouse in Tuscaloosa and NFL teams are reaping the rewards. During the first round of the draft last night, six Alabama players were selected in the first round.

That includes an NFL record of five offensive players drafted in the first round. Of course, SEC fans were excited to see their their conference produced the most first-round picks of any conference in college football.

However, college football analyst Danny Kanell doesn’t think fans of teams not named Alabama should be celebrating anything.

“Hmmm without Bama here are the number of players drafted last night by conference: Big 10: 7 SEC: 6 ACC: 6 PAC 12: 3,” Kanell said on Twitter. “So please correct that UGa, LSU, or Tex AM fan when they chant ‘SEC, SEC, SEC’ they should really be chanting ‘Roll Tide, Roll Tide.'”

Without Alabama’s six draft picks on Thursday night, the SEC would have had just six players selected in the first round.

Most of the other conferences had more balanced production, with no other school producing more than two first-round picks.

The SEC loves to say it’s the best conference in football, but perhaps they’re all just riding Alabama’s coattails.

At least, that’s what Kanell thinks.