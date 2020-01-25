Redskins DL Daron Payne Surprises Mom With Dream House

Taking care of one’s family is a top priority for most NFL players. Washington Redskins defensive lineman Daron Payne promised his mother long ago that he would buy her a house once he got into the league. Now, he’s finally fulfilled his promise.

Payne, a former Alabama star, was a first-round draft pick for the Washington Redskins in 2018. Since then, he’s become an integral piece of Washington’s defense.

Now, less than two years after getting drafted, Payne is taking care of his family – particularly, his mother.

The Redskins defensive lineman surprised his mom with her dream house. Payne posted a touching video of the surprise on Saturday.

This is special. Take a look.

I promised my ma that I would get her, her dream house one day and yesterday I got the opportunity to check that off my list. I’m grateful for the family god blessed me with and there’s nothing in the world I wouldn’t do for them. 💯 pic.twitter.com/JwwNwVJtMy — Daron Payne (@94yne) January 25, 2020

From Payne:

“I promised my ma that I would get her, her dream house one day and yesterday I got the opportunity to check that off my list,” Payne posted on his personal Twitter. “I’m grateful for the family god blessed me with and there’s nothing in the world I wouldn’t do for them.”

There’s nothing better than this. Payne promised his mom he would buy her a house one day – and now he finally fulfilled that promise.

The Payne family will certainly remember this touching surprise for years to come.