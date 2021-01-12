Davante Adams Had The Best Tweet About DeVonta Smith

As DeVonta Smith set the Ohio State secondary aflame on Monday night, Packers star wideout Davante Adams took notice.

The 28-year-old Green Bay All-Pro was among the many in awe at Smith’s historic performance at the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Alabama wide receiver caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half on Monday night as the Crimson Tide dashed out to a 35-17 lead. Smith’s totals already set title game records and the game isn’t nearly done.

Adams, who’s quickly risen to the NFL’s elite class of receivers, loved what he saw from Smith in the first half on Monday. In fact, he respected the performance so much that he took to Twitter to share a hilarious joke with his extensive following.

“From now on if u misspell my name, make sure it’s DeVonta cuz he that boy,” Adams tweeted on Monday night.

Davante to DeVonta 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ApZZssfJsk — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 12, 2021

That’s pretty hight praise for Smith and, in all honesty, not a bad deal for Adams.

Monday night was nothing new for the Alabama wideout, but it’s possible that the performance could be his best of the year. This season, Smith racked up 1,641 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, carving up opposing defenses. He’ll already walkaway from 2020 with a Heisman Trophy and records galore, but a title would be the icing on the cake.

After he closes out Monday’s championship with a bang, Smith will turn his focus towards the NFL Draft. With plenty of teams in need of a receiver, he’s sure to jump up draft boards thanks to tonight’s performance. Early mocks have him going off the board in the top five.

Maybe Smith will even come across Adams when he gets to the league.

Tune-in to ESPN to see if Smith and Alabama can finish off Ohio State and capture another national championship.