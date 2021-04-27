David Pollack Has Message For Those Questioning Mac Jones

The San Fransisco 49ers have remained fairly tight-lipped about their plan for the No. 3 pick in this week’s NFL Draft, but reports continue to flood in that head coach Kyle Shanahan hopes to land Mac Jones in the first round on Thursday. However, the former Alabama quarterback continues to be the target of harsh criticism.

For ESPN college football analyst David Pollack, that “slander” is unwarranted.

“I hear it every day on the show and I hear it all over the place, ‘I can’t believe the 49ers would move up to three to get Mac Jones!’ I get it, he’s not dynamic. He’s not gonna wow you in shorts, he’s not gonna wow you at his Pro Day. But dude, just go turn on his tape,” Pollack said in a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up.

“His tape is better than Justin Fields. His tape is better than Zach Wilson. His tape is better than Trey Lance. His tape is better than Trevor Lawrence.”

Jones did have a stellar junior season in Tuscaloosa this past fall. He completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, while leading Alabama to an undefeated season and national championship.

Whether that’ll translate to the NFL remains to be seen, but Jones certainly deserves to be in the conversation with the other top four quarterback prospects.

"His tape is better than Justin Fields! His tape is better than Zach Wilson, his tape is better than Trey Lance, his tape is better than Trevor Lawrence! … I don't get the slander of, 'How could he possibly go No. 3?' He's not a scrub, the dude can play, man." —@davidpollack47 pic.twitter.com/W8FoAE1y6R — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 27, 2021

One common criticism of Jones haas been the ample supply of talent that he had around him during the 2020 season at Alabama. However, Pollack once again encouraged everyone watching to “turn on the tape” and see that the Crimson Tide quarterback was making sharp throws, regardless of who was on the other end.

“He doesn’t have those wow moments but everybody wants to talk about Henry Ruggs and (Jerry) Juedy and you look at this year with DeVonta Smith and Jalen Waddle,” Pollack said. “How many times are we watching those guys make spectacular catches? The dude puts it on the money.

“He could have the best supporting cast ever. He makes great decisions on time. Is he gonna wow you in shorts at a Pro Day? No. Turn on the tape and he plays great football, so I don’t get the slander.”

After months of speculation, Jones will finally land on a team this weekend at the 2021 NFL Draft.