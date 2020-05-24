Derrick Henry Makes It Clear Where Top Recruits Should Play

Derrick Henry is one of the most decorated college running backs of the last 10 years and an icon at Alabama. His resume includes a Heisman Trophy, a national title and the SEC single-season rushing record.

It should come as no surprise where he wants all of the top recruits to go. Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Henry pointed to his accomplishments at Alabama and declared that the recruits had better join the Crimson Tide.

“Y’all recruits know where it’s at,” he wrote in a retweet of his accomplishments at Alabama. “#TIDEEEEEEEEE”

The 2021 recruiting class has gotten off to a bit of a slow start for the Crimson Tide, though. As of writing, 247Sports ranks the five-member class 47th overall and 10th in the SEC.

But few programs have been as good at producing NFL talent as Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Few schools even come close to the number of draft picks that Alabama produces, let alone players who get into the league as UDFAs.

It was a while before the many running backs that Alabama produced to start making names for themselves, but Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram are now clearly among the NFL elite at their position.

Alabama probably won’t be the king of the mountain forever. But for now, it’s hard to argue with the Titans star running back.