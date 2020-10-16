Desmond Howard Has Eye-Opening Prediction For Nick Saban Tomorrow

Nick Saban announced earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19. Although he has an uphill battle to be cleared in time for this weekend’s Alabama-Georgia game, there is one scenario that would allow him to be on the sidelines tomorrow.

During yesterday’s edition of College Football Live, ESPN’s Heather Dinich said Saban would need to go three straight days with negative PCR tests and remain asymptomatic to return to the sidelines.

“As I’m sitting here right now, I got confirmation from the SEC office that if Nick Saban or anyone else for that matter were to get three straight negative PCR tests and remain asymptomatic, they could leave isolation and rejoin the team,” Dinich said.

The Crimson Tide haven’t revealed Saban’s status yet, but ESPN’s Desmond Howard just made a bold prediction on social media. He believes we will see Saban on the field for his team’s showdown with Georgia.

“I believe Nick Saban will be on the field coaching tomorrow,” Howard wrote on Twitter. “Enjoy your Friday.”

It’s unclear if Howard is speculating or has inside information.

On Thursday, Saban said that he was “doing great” and didn’t experience any symptoms. That doesn’t mean he’s good to go for Saturday though.

When discussing the possibility of missing tomorrow’s game against Georgia, Saban said “I would hate to not be at the game Saturday if that’s what this turns out to be.”

If Saban can’t be there on Saturday, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will fill in as the head coach.

Kickoff for the Alabama-Georgia game is at 8 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

[Desmond Howard]