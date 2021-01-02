Details Emerging From Texas’ Pursuit Of Steve Sarkisian

The college football world has gone through a whirlwind past few days with the College Football Playoff semifinal games taking place on Friday.

Alabama and Ohio State punched their ticket to the national title game with dominant victories over Notre Dame and Clemson, respectively. Fewer than 24 hours later, Texas made headlines when the team fired head coach Tom Herman.

Just minutes after the news leaked, Texas reportedly found its next head coach. According to multiple reports, the Longhorns plan to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as their new head coach.

College football insider Bruce Feldman detailed Texas’ pursuit of Sarkisian.

“Am told that Texas has been vetting Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian and has heard very positive reports about how he’s handled himself since coming to Tuscaloosa,” Feldman reported. “A potential hire of the Broyles Award could happen soon at UT.”

Sarkisian led one of the most potent offenses in college football all season long. The Crimson Tide led the nation in points scored per game – with teams that played at least 10 games.

Sarkisian has a checkered past as a head coach, but rebuilt his brand at Alabama. He owned a 46-35 record as a head coach at Washington and USC.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will once again be looking for a new top assistant coach. He and Sarkisian have some more business to attend to, though.

Alabama faces off against Ohio State in the national title game on January 11.