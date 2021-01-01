Charles Woodson Reacts To DeVonta Smith’s Big First Half

It is getting very difficult to argue against DeVonta Smith as the best player in college football this year. The Heisman favorite was dominant once again in the first half of today’s College Football Playoff semifinal game between Alabama and Notre Dame.

Smith has five catches for 101 yards and two scores against the overmatched Fighting Irish secondary today. Some great blocking on the outside and the constant threat of Najee Harris out of the backfield has certainly helped matters, and quarterback Mac Jones has been basically perfect today so far. Every time he catches the ball it looks like he’s being shot out of a cannon.

Smith entered the day with 98 receptions for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns. Today’s first half puts him at 103/1,612/19 for the year as a receiver. He has a rushing and a punt return touchdown as well, so he’s at 21 total scores.

One of the legendary players in the Heisman fraternity that Smith hopes to join in a few days is impressed. Michigan great Charles Woodson loves what he sees from the Alabama star so far tonight.

There goes that man again — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 1, 2021

DeVonta Smith is looking to become the first non-quarterback or running back to win the Heisman Trophy since Woodson did it for Michigan back in 1997. He’d be the first wide receiver to bring home the award since another Michigan Man: Desmond Howard, who took home the honor in 1991.

Howard, Notre Dame’s Tim Brown (1987), and Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers (1972) are the only wide receivers to ever win college football’s most prestigious award.

Alabama football leads Notre Dame 21-7 early in the third quarter.

