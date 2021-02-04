DeVonta Smith Names The Best Defensive Back He’s Faced

Few defensive backs in college football gave DeVonta Smith any trouble at all as he shattered just about every Alabama and SEC receiving record en route to Heisman Trophy and national title honors.

But in a recent Bleacher Report AMA, Smith revealed that one college defensive back stood out from the others. When asked who the best defensive back he played was, he named Auburn’s Noah Igbinoghene.

“The cornerback Noah Igbinoghene from Auburn. Best DB I played against,” Smith said in the AMA.

Igbinoghene played for Auburn from 2017 to 2019, playing a big part in two wins over Alabama. He had 92 tackles, one interceptions and 18 passes defended in 47 games played and was also a superb kick returner.

In two meetings between the two, Igbinoghene limited Smith to nine receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown. Not bad considering that many teams gave up those kinds of numbers to Smith in a single game, or even a single half.

Devonta Smith calls Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene the best DB he ever went against in college in an AMA on Bleacher Report. H/t to @centeno_devin and @IsakowBen for pointing this out to me. pic.twitter.com/MGFCcEEK3V — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 3, 2021

Noah Igbinoghene went No. 30 overall to the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft. Interestingly enough, many analysts are projecting that DeVonta Smith might be drafted by the Dolphins in the 2021 draft.

Given how glowingly Smith spoke about Igbinoghene, it’s a reunion he might enjoy. The fact that his former quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is also on the Dolphins may make the draft appealing too.

