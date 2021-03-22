DeVonta Smith Reveals How Much He Actually Weighs

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith isn’t a small wide receiver, but he’s no Calvin Johnson when it comes to size either. A recent statement Smith made about his weight could be a factor in how teams view him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Smith is slated to hold his Pro Day on Tuesday but has not been measured at all this offseason. He spoke to the media on Monday, where he told reporters that he weighs 170 pounds. He intends to get officially measured during his Pro Day.

Smith was listed at 175 pounds last year at Alabama. While not a huge difference from what he told the media, it still puts him among the smaller receivers entering the NFL Draft.

NFL teams shouldn’t expect a full showcase of Smith’s abilities at tomorrow’s Pro Day though. He also told the media that he won’t be doing drills during the Pro Day workout. Smith believes that his 2020 tape that culminated in Heisman Trophy and national title honors were enough.

DeVonta Smith is coming off one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver ever. He had 117 receptions for 1,862 yards and 24 touchdowns as Alabama went 13-0 and secured a national title.

But despite his monster year with the Crimson Tide, Smith isn’t the consensus first wide receiver coming off the board. He’s in a dead heat with LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for that distinction.

There’s little doubt that Smith will be a first-round pick. But he’s taking quite the gamble on himself by not doing drills at his Pro Day.

We will find out in about a month if his gamble pays off.