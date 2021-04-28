DeVonta Smith Says He’s The Best WR In Alabama History

Alabama has produced a plethora of great wide receivers over the years, but none of them played as well as DeVonta Smith did this past season.

Smith was basically unstoppable for the Crimson Tide last fall, hauling in 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. He became the first wideout to win the Heisman Trophy since Desmond Howard back in 1991.

During a recent interview with Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, Smith was asked if he had the greatest career of any Alabama player.

Even though Smith doesn’t believe he’s had the best career out of any Alabama player, he thinks he’s the top wide receiver to come through the program.

“I consider myself the best wide receiver that ever came through there,” Smith said. “There’s been great guys like Julio [Jones] and Coop [Amari Cooper]. I mean, we still watch film of them. It’s stuff I took out of their toolbox to get to where I am. I don’t get to where I am without watching them. Watching Julio run all the glance routes in Atlanta and things like that. That’s stuff I had put in my toolbox, and I’m like, ‘Y’all helped me get here.’”

It’s hard to argue with Smith’s body of work at Alabama. He was a key component of Alabama’s offense for the past three years, compiling over 3,900 yards and 46 touchdowns.

We’ll find out where Smith’s NFL career will begin on Thursday night. Most analysts expect him to come off the board within the first 15 picks.