DeVonta Smith Gave A Brief Update On Hand Injury

In just a half of football, Alabama football’s DeVonta Smith put in one of the most dominant national championship performances we’ve ever seen. He caught 12 passes for 215 and three touchdowns, putting Ohio State in a huge hole by halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Smith went out with a dislocated finger. That is generally an injury that can be addressed, and from which a player can return. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the chance to find out just how outrageous the performance could have gotten.

“I told Smitty after the game, I said, You’re the only player that I know that missed a whole half because of your finger,” Nick Saban said after Monday night’s game. “It was dislocated and they couldn’t get it back in. If they’d have got it back in, he would have been fine. He actually wanted to play, we just didn’t allow him to.”

It sounds like there’s a chance that Smith could have re-entered, had the game not gotten out of hang. The Heisman winner himself wasn’t too concerned with the long term prognosis. “I’ll be alright,” he told ESPN’s Maria Taylor after the game.

DeVonta Smith finished the year with 113 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown and return touchdown on the season.

He ran away with the Heisman Trophy, as well as most of the other major awards he was eligible for. He also likely played his way into the top 10 of the NFL Draft, and is certainly in the discussion with LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and his Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle to be the top wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama football beat Ohio State 52-24 on Monday night, to capture a sixth national championship under Nick Saban.