DeVonta Smith Was Asked About Playing For The Dolphins

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith probably won’t have to wait very long to hear his name called during this year’s NFL Draft.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is projected to go as high as No. 2 to the New York Jets in some of the latest mock drafts. Others have him ticketed for Miami, as the Dolphins have the third overall selection.

Of course, if Miami winds up trading for Deshaun Watson, they will likely have to surrender that No. 3 pick. But if they don’t acquire the Texans’ star quarterback and instead try to develop Tua Tagovailoa, Smith might be an option early in the draft.

This afternoon, Smith admitted that he has had conversations with Tagovailoa, his former Alabama teammate, about reuniting in the NFL.

“We have talked about how it would be nice to run it back again,” Smith said on NFL Network Tuesday afternoon.

If there is one negative that Smith has to deal with in the coming months, it’s his lack of size. He did not weigh in at the Senior Bowl today and could be docked by some teams for his slight frame.

“DeVonta Smith is a great player but the size is a major concern,” NFL analyst Bucky Brooks tweeted on Tuesday morning. “It’s hard for some scouts to envision drafting a 170 pound WR at the top of the board… We haven’t seen a lot of ‘skinny’ WRs dominate the pro game. It is what it is.”

Production-wise, however, there’s no doubt that Smith deserves to be an early selection come April.