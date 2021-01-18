Doug Marrone Reportedly A Candidate For Prominent SEC Assistant Job

Doug Marrone is a free agent in the coaching world, but potentially not for long. The former NFL head coach is reportedly a candidate for a prominent role on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with Marrone earlier this month after the team’s 1-15 campaign this season. Urban Meyer was deemed the man to replace him as the former Ohio State head coach looks to right the ship in Jacksonville.

Marrone, meanwhile, is already being linked to an opening in the college football world. The former Jaguars head coach has emerged a candidate to become Alabama’s next offensive line coach, per ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic.

Alabama’s previous offensive line coach, Kyle Flood, left Nick Saban’s staff this off-season to link up with Steve Sarkisian at Texas. Marrone is now in line to replace him at Alabama, per a report.

Doug Marrone has emerged as a serious candidate as the next OL coach at Alabama. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 18, 2021

This lines up with how Nick Saban manages staff departures and hires on a yearly basis. The Alabama head coach prefers hiring assistants that have head coaching experience at the NFL or collegiate level.

Marrone may have not had much success as an NFL head coach, but he’s an excellent position coach and the offensive line is his specialty. Joining Alabama’s ranks provides a perfect fit and chance to revive his coaching career.

Saban may have lost several assistants already this off-season, but he’s already working hard to replace them with proven coaches.