Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Blunt Message For Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is never shy about expressing his opinions on television, but at least one of his takes drew some ribbing from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Despite being a proud Auburn alum, Barkley has been rolling with the Alabama Crimson Tide to reach the Final Four. Alabama needs two more wins to get there, including tonight against UCLA.

At the end of a promo ad for his new movie Black Adam before the Alabama-UCLA game, “The Rock” teased Sir Charles for his disloyalty to his alma mater.

“There is nothing I can do for an Auburn guy who picks Alabama to go to the Final Four,” he said to Barkley, who later joked that he had been a stunt double for the muscular former wrestler.

Right now, Barkley’s predicted East Region champions hold a slim lead over 11th-seeded UCLA in the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. You can catch the action on TBS.

The winner of ‘Bama-UCLA will meet Michigan in the Elite Eight.