Alabama Star LB Dylan Moses Announces NFL Draft Decision

The last few days have been a bit turbulent for Alabama star linebacker Dylan Moses. After announcing that he would return for the 2020 season, his fourth with the program, his father had other ideas.

On Thursday, Moses’ father Edward Moses Jr. put out a statement on his law firm’s letterhead, stating that no final decision had been made, and that the firm was investigating how his “loss of value” insurance would be impacted by the recent second-round grade the linebacker received from the NFL advisory board.

Moses missed the entire 2019 season with a torn knee ligament. He had previously been graded out as a potential first-round pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had him as his No. 1 linebacker on the board.

It is unclear what exactly has changed, but it seems like the family is happy with where things stand. Moses has now announced his official return to school for 2020.

From the letter:

“Dear Bama Nation, “After much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision is for me to return to Alabama and finish my college education. Football is now who I am, it is what I do. Life after football is what I’m most concerned about, and I want to ensure I can put myself in the best possible position to succeed in life, fulfill my goals and make my dreams come true. “While doing this, I plan to give 110 percent effort to lead my teammates on and off the field, while setting a good example for them to follow. This past year for me wasn’t what I expected, and I feel as if I would leave a lot on the table if I decided to enter the NFL Draft. “The 2020 season will be very personal to me, and I want nothing more than to finish my Alabama career in style. This program’s goal is to compete for championships and next year will be no different. Next season isn’t about draft stock or money – it’s about grinding with my brothers and winning another national title. “To my brothers, we have a lot of unfnished business to take care of over the next 12 months and it’s time to go to work. Thank you Bama National for all of your love and support. You haven’t seen the last of me – or this football team yet! “ROLL TIDE!”

If Dylan Moses and the Crimson Tide can capture another national title next year, there’s a very good chance that his draft stock would spike back up for 2021. His health will obviously be a concern, but that would be a win-win situation.

[Dylan Moses]