Dylan Moses’ Father Releases New Statement About Decision

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses already made up his mind that he would return to school in 2020. In the words of the great Lee Corso: “Not so fast, my friend.”

Moses’ father posted a lengthy statement to his son’s Instagram indicating Moses is still considering his options this year. It looks like the Crimson Tide linebacker has yet to officially make up his mind, and may indeed enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

Here’s a brief excerpt from the official statement:

“We are in negotiations with the University of Alabama for his return to the team, so we have advised Mr. Moses to maintain his preliminary decision to return but make his final decision on January 20, 2020, which is the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft.”

The rest of the statement can be read below.

Alabama fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out if Moses will return to school in 2020. The Crimson Tide feel they have “unfinished business” heading into next season. Many believe star QB Tua Tagovailoa will return to Alabama, along with several other key players.

Moses missed all of the 2019 season with a torn ACL suffered during Fall camp. Despite a missed season, draft experts still consider the linebacker a first round talent. Will the 2020 NFL Draft projections be enough to sway him away from returning to school?