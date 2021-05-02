The Spun

Alabama Star Dylan Moses Signs With Team After Going Undrafted

Nick Brossette running the football against Alabama and Dylan Moses during SEC rivalry game.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 03: Nick Brossette #4 of the LSU Tigers tries to avoid the tackle of Dylan Moses #32 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of their game at Tiger Stadium on November 03, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dylan Moses didn’t hear his name called at any point during the 2021 NFL Draft. But the former Alabama star linebacker will still get his shot at the professional level.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Moses as an undrafted free agent, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. He’ll begin his NFL career on the non-football injury list while he continues to rehab from knee pain he played through during Alabama’s 2020 season.

Moses was once considered a first-round talent, but took a hard slide down draft boards this year, probably because of his injury history. Draft insider Matt Miller said six NFL teams didn’t even have Moses on their board because of those same injury concerns.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking a chance on the former Alabama linebacker. If Dylan Moses can return to 100 percent, he could be the biggest steal of the 2021 class as an undrafted free agent.

In three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Moses emerged as one of the top leaders of the defense. He totaled 192 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two picks in 35 career games.

Talent hasn’t ever been the question surrounding Moses. He came out of high school as a five-star prospect out of Bradenton, Fla. When he played for the Crimson Tide, he was a foundation piece of the Alabama defense over the past few years.

Now, he returns to Florida where Urban Meyer will give him an opportunity to rehab and then have a chance to earn a roster spot. Something tells us we haven’t seen the last of the former Alabama star.

