Dylan Moses didn’t hear his name called at any point during the 2021 NFL Draft. But the former Alabama star linebacker will still get his shot at the professional level.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Moses as an undrafted free agent, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. He’ll begin his NFL career on the non-football injury list while he continues to rehab from knee pain he played through during Alabama’s 2020 season.

Former Alabama LB Dylan Moses is going to Jaguars, per source. He is going on NFI and will continue rehabbing his knee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2021

Moses was once considered a first-round talent, but took a hard slide down draft boards this year, probably because of his injury history. Draft insider Matt Miller said six NFL teams didn’t even have Moses on their board because of those same injury concerns.

People asking me why Dylan Moses hasn't been drafted. His injury history is notable, especially with a recent meniscus injury and the fact that it's been very difficult for teams to get medical information. Spoke with 6 teams who have him off their boards due to medical. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) May 1, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking a chance on the former Alabama linebacker. If Dylan Moses can return to 100 percent, he could be the biggest steal of the 2021 class as an undrafted free agent.

In three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Moses emerged as one of the top leaders of the defense. He totaled 192 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two picks in 35 career games.

Talent hasn’t ever been the question surrounding Moses. He came out of high school as a five-star prospect out of Bradenton, Fla. When he played for the Crimson Tide, he was a foundation piece of the Alabama defense over the past few years.

Now, he returns to Florida where Urban Meyer will give him an opportunity to rehab and then have a chance to earn a roster spot. Something tells us we haven’t seen the last of the former Alabama star.

