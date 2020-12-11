‘Voice Of Alabama’ Eli Gold’s Streak Of 409 Straight Crimson Tide Games Will End Saturday

Eli Gold, “The Voice of Alabama,” has been calling Alabama football games since 1988. His streak of 409 straight games will unfortunately come to an end on Saturday, when the Crimson Tide play at Arkansas.

Gold, who turns 67 in a few days, hosted The Nick Saban Show from his home on Thursday. During the broadcast, he revealed that, like Saban a few weeks ago, he has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he cannot travel with the team to Fayetteville.

“I tested positive for COVID, as did my wife, regretfully. She got that word today,” Gold said, per 247Sports. “We’re going over and doing things as best we can, doing this show from my home in this end of things. And I won’t be with you on Saturday.

“You and I will be together, we’ll talk and do our pregame show and so on, but I will not be with the team in Fayetteville. As much as I hate to end the streak of 409 games in succession behind the microphone.”

Eli Gold said he tested positive for COVID-19 and is broadcasting the Nick Saban show from home tonight. His streak of 409 straight Alabama games called will end Saturday. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 11, 2020

In his absence, Chris Stewart, who calls the men’s basketball team’s games, will fill in next to analyst John Parker Wilson for the No. 1 Crimson Tide’s road game against the Razorbacks.

During the show on Thursday, Nick Saban mentioned that he and Gold had both received blood plasma treatment, which he believes helped him kick the virus a few weeks ago. Saban was sidelined for the Iron Bowl, which Alabama football won against Auburn 42-13.

“I know you got the plasma treatment, I got the plasma treatment, and I know how much it helped me,” Saban said Thursday. “The problem is is it would help everyone if we had a supply of the plasma. So, the more and more people who have had this and have immunities to it need to step up and call the Red Cross and try to help some other people heal. I think it cuts down hospitalizations to a large degree and certainly the severity of the illness. I guess I would plead with everybody again to maybe think about doing that.”

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at noon ET. We wish Eli Gold the best in his fight with the virus.

[247Sports]