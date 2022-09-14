ESPN Analyst: Alabama Is Not A Lock To Make College Football Playoff

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It feels like Alabama makes the College Football Playoff every season. Despite that being said, ESPN's Heather Dinich doesn't believe the Crimson Tide are "a lock" to make the postseason.

During Wednesday's edition of Get Up, Dinich revealed why she has some concerns about Alabama.

Dinich pointed out that Alabama's offensive line isn't playing at a high level. If that issue gets cleaned up, Dinich will feel much better about Nick Saban's squad.

“I’m not going to say they’re a lock because we’re going to go to the offensive line,” Dinich said. “Bryce Young was sacked twice. Their run blocking was not good. The false starts were all over the place. And then you look at the wide receivers unable to get separation. When you look at Bryce Young and his passes, a bulk of them didn’t go to the wide receivers. They’ve got to get those things cleaned up. I’m confident they will clean up 15 penalties which was absolutely ridiculous.”

On the flip side, if Alabama doesn't fix its problems on the offensive line, Dinich could envision a scenario where Alabama loses to an SEC rival.

“Down the road, if they don’t clean those up, you’re talking about potential upsets. On the road against LSU, Tennessee. They’ve got to play Arkansas which looks really good. Mississippi State.”

Alabama will host Louisiana-Monroe this Saturday in what should be a favorable matchup.

Do you think Alabama is a lock to make the CFP?