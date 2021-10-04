ESPN Analyst: Alabama-Texas A&M ‘Going To Get Ugly’

Two weeks ago, the Alabama–Texas A&M game looked like it might be an unofficial SEC West title game. But after back-to-back Aggies losses, one ESPN analyst believes this game is “going to get ugly.”

Speaking to Paul Finebaum, ESPN’s Greg McElroy said that even Texas A&M fans probably know that they’re going to get destroyed in Saturday’s game. He mused that the only way it even becomes competitive is if Alabama “overlooks and disrespects” Texas A&M.

“It’s going to get ugly, and I think most Aggie fans probably know that. The only way this game is going to be competitive is if, for whatever reason, Alabama overlooks and disrespects the Aggies.”

The Aggies have lost back-to-back game against Arkansas and Mississippi State. They have not beaten Alabama in eight straight attempts.

The games between Alabama and Texas A&M haven’t been particularly close during Alabama’s winning streak. Under Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M have lost each of their three meetings by double digits.

Coming off losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, fans are more pessimistic about the Aggies than possibly any other meeting since Fisher took over in 2018.

Unsurprisingly, Alabama are favored by 17.5 points. It wouldn’t be shocking if they cover that spread by halftime with how they’ve played lately.

Will the Alabama-Texas A&M game be as big a blowout as Greg McElroy thinks it’ll be?

The game will air on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.