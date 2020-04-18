ESPN Analyst Got Crushed For Comment About Tua Tagovailoa

On Friday afternoon, the Wonderlic scores for the top quarterback prospects in the 2020 draft were leaked.

A few quarterbacks – like Iowa’s Nate Stanley – dominated the test. Unfortunately, a few of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft struggled to score well.

Former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa received the lowest score of all the quarterbacks in this year’s draft. Well, sort of. The initial report suggested Tagovailoa scored a 13 – out of 50 – on the test.

However, ESPN college football insider Laura Rutledge revealed that was an old number. Tua scored a 13 in 2018, but scored a 19 at the NFL combine earlier this year.

Immediately after Tua’s test score came in, one ESPN analyst suggested the score bothers him more than Tagovailoa’s health concerns. “I’ll be honest. Tua’s score of 13 bothers me more than the injuries,” Dan Orlovsky said on Twitter.

This is so weird. pic.twitter.com/xcCi2opI1u — ryan, a jerry jeudy fan (@StillRyanFive) April 18, 2020

He later deleted the message and accompanied that with an apology.

“Yea I was wrong to tweet it,” Orlovsky said later. “I said it reactionary and emotional in a way. I sat and thought about it and had convos with myself about it and deleted it because it’s not what I think or believe in. I was wrong.”

Tua is expected to go in the top 10 of the draft on Thursday night.