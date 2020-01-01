ESPN Analyst Has Telling Update On Alabama Before Citrus Bowl

With no title on the line for Alabama for the first time in over five years, some people think the Crimson Tide might mail it in during the Citrus Bowl today. But based on the latest reports, that’s far from the case.

According to ESPN analyst David Pollack, many of the team’s best players intend to play, and will likely be very motivated. He explained that the way the season ended left “a really bad taste in their mouth.”

Via Saturday Tradition:

“A bunch of guys decided to play because I think they have a really bad taste in their mouth,” said Pollack on the Championship Drive pregame show. “It’s going to be interesting to watch the Tide. Usually, the motivation is a factor for teams always in the Playoff, always in the hunt. This is a team that seems like they kind of have something to play for, so I’m interested to watch the Tide today.”

Alabama suffered two regular season losses for the first time since 2013 – losing to LSU and arch-rival Auburn. As a result, they were left out of the College Football Playoff for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The Crimson Tide were ultimately invited to the Citrus Bowl, and will play against Michigan this afternoon.

Head coach Nick Saban is taking the motivational tactic of telling his players how low their draft stock is.

Based on Pollack’s words, it appears that message might be paying off.

We’ll see soon just how motivated the Tide really are.