ESPN Analyst: “Large Gap” Between Alabama/Georgia, Rest Of CFB

Through five weeks of the 2021 college football season, it’s clear that Alabama and Georgia are the cream of the crop. Whether they belong at their respective No. 1 and No. 2 ranking is up for some debate, but for one analyst, there’s no one else in college football who deserves it.

Appearing on College Football Live, ESPN analyst Joey Galloway said that the gap between Alabama and Georgia and the rest of FBS “seems very large” to him. He feels that their accomplishments separate themselves from the rest of the field in a big way.

“That gap seems very large to me,” Galloway said, via Saturday Down South. “I think if you really want to argue it, I think the bigger argument is who should be ranked No. 1 between Georgia and Alabama. But the gap between those 2 teams and what everyone else has done so far appears to be very big.”

There’s really no denying that Alabama and Georgia are the top dogs in college football right now.

Alabama boasts a dominating offense that can beat opponents in a wide variety of ways. Quarterback Bryce Young looks like a Heisman Trophy frontrunner right now.

Georgia have arguably the most impressive win of any team this season. They upset Clemson in Week 1, delivering the reigning ACC champions their third regular season loss in the last five years.

Joey Galloway conceded that there is still time for someone to close the gap. He highlighted Ohio State as a team that fell off early but is currently surging back.

But he believes that Alabama and Georgia are both destined to make the College Football Playoff.

We could be looking at a repeat of the 2017 College Football Playoff, where SEC champion Georgia and Alabama squared off for all the marbles in the national title game.

Only this time, it seems likely that Alabama and Georgia square off in the SEC Championship Game first.

Is Joey Galloway right about the gap?