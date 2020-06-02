ESPN Analyst Makes Prediction For Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert

We all know Joe Burrow will start from Day 1 in Cincinnati. But what about Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, the next two quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft?

The situations they are stepping into are totally different. Tua is joining a Miami Dolphins team that is on the upswing but still rebuilding, while Herbert is heading to a win-now roster in Los Angeles.

Both quarterbacks have veterans ahead of them on the depth chart: Ryan Fitzpatrick in Miami and Tyrod Taylor with the Chargers. Tua and Herbert are the QB of the future for both franchises, but when will that future turn into the present?

ESPN’s Ryan Clark thinks the moment will arrive quicker for Tua. He detailed this morning on Get Up! why the former Alabama star is in better position than Herbert to start earlier in his career.

Via 247Sports:

“When you look at what the Los Angeles Chargers will be and the success they can have with Tyrod Taylor, that’s going to keep Herbert on the bench,” Clark said. “Tua Tagovailoa is the better player. He’s the better prospect. If he’s healthy, he’s going against Ryan Fitzpatrick. You know, in no way, has an opportunity to be your quarterback of the future. I believe that Brian Flores goes to Tua Tagovailoa before Anthony Lynn goes with Justin Herbert.”

Of course, Herbert has an advantage over Tua in one key area: health. All indications are that Tua’s hip is healing well and he’s on track to be ready for the reason, but we have to see how it holds up.

One thing is for certain: the career evolution of both QBs will be fun to track. They were chosen one pick apart from each other and will be forever linked.

Who do you think will start first?