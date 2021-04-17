This year’s NFL Draft is loaded with talent at the most important position in football. Just about every analyst believes at least five quarterbacks will come off the board in the first round.

Although the consensus around the league is that Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback available in this year’s draft, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky doesn’t believe he has the best tape.

On Friday, Orlovsky took a deep dive into Alabama quarterback Mac Jones’ tape to show why it’s the best out of any quarterback in the 2021 draft class.

What really stood out to Orlovsky was how well the timing and touch is on Jones’ deep passes. He had an excellent breakdown on a play from an Alabama-Missouri game in 2020 to show what makes Jones a special quarterback.

“Playing quarterback is done with the body, but it’s always, clearly, about the mind,” Orlovsky said. “And Mac Jones has a special one [mind].”

Here’s the breakdown from Orlovsky:

"[Mac Jones has] the best tape in this draft. Here's why: @danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/7F2h41seFo — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 16, 2021

Orlovsky isn’t saying that Jones is the best quarterback in this year’s draft, he’s simply stating that his tape is very impressive.

Due to all the talent that was around him at Alabama, there are plenty of people skeptical of Jones. They’re unsure if he can thrive when he’s not surrounded by elite offensive linemen and wide receivers.

Making that leap from college to the pros won’t be easy for Jones, but Orlovsky just showed everyone why the Alabama product has what it takes to be successful in the NFL.