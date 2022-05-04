ESPN Analyst Predicts No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pressures Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs into throwing an interception during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the 2022 NFL Draft now over, all of the draft analysts are locked in on the 2023 NFL Draft and who the potential No. 1 pick will be.

For ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, the top choice to go No. 1 overall is already pretty clear. In a recent feature for ESPN, he and fellow analyst Jordan Reid picked Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Reid pointed out that Anderson is the best pass rusher Nick Saban has ever had. Miller agreed, but also thinks that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud could get the nod in the end.

Via ESPN:

It's very hard to pick against Anderson, and he'd be my early call here, too. But here's another name to keep an eye on: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The second-year starter did struggle early in the 2021 season but composed himself and tossed 44 touchdown passes to just six interceptions. He's a strong-armed quarterback who can play from the pocket. There is still a lot to learn about Stroud since he has started just 12 games, but right now, he's the quarterback I like most for 2023.

Will Anderson is coming off an incredible season at Alabama. After earning Second-Team All-SEC honors as a freshman, Anderson exploded onto the scene in 2021 with 17.5 sacks and 31.0 tackles for loss.

Anderson won the SEC Player of the Year Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, First-Team All-SEC honors and was a unanimous All-American.

But let's not forget that taking a player to address a need can often override pure talent. If a QB-needy team is the No. 1 overall pick, Anderson might not even be in consideration.

That goes both ways of course - if Stroud or another QB becomes the consensus top prospect but the team picking first is settled at the position, Anderson might be the chosen one.

Who do you think will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?