ESPN Analyst Releases Score Prediction For Alabama-Georgia

One look at this week’s college football schedule and you can easily pick out the marquee matchup: Alabama-Georgia.

Every time these two powerhouses get together, sparks fly. However, of late, every meeting ends the same way, with Alabama on top.

The Crimson Tide have won their last five games against the Bulldogs, including two SEC Championship Games and a College Football Playoff national title tilt. Georgia last beat Alabama in 2007, Nick Saban’s first year in Tuscaloosa.

As for this Saturday’s game at Bryant-Denny, ESPN’s Bill Connelly has unveiled his prediction, using his SP+ formula. Not surprisingly, he’s anticipating a tight game.

Connelly projects the Tide will squeak by with a 28-24 win over Georgia.

🧨 WEEK 7 SP+ PICKS 🧨 * I’m now using a 2pt homefield adjustment (up from 1)

* SP+ ATS this season: 57% (65-49-2)

* O/Us this season: 52% (58-56-2)

* 11-16 ATS and 14-13 O/U last week

* I can’t wait for UCF-Memphis pic.twitter.com/cklQRfr9Bu — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 14, 2020

A showdown such as this deserves a primetime audience, so it’s great to see Alabama-Georgia kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

CBS will broadcast the action.