ESPN Analyst Releases Score Prediction For Alabama-Georgia

Alabama players tackling Georgia running back D'Andre Swift during the SEC football championship game.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: D'Andre Swift #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs is tackled by the Alabama Crimson Tide defense in the first half during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

One look at this week’s college football schedule and you can easily pick out the marquee matchup: Alabama-Georgia.

Every time these two powerhouses get together, sparks fly. However, of late, every meeting ends the same way, with Alabama on top.

The Crimson Tide have won their last five games against the Bulldogs, including two SEC Championship Games and a College Football Playoff national title tilt. Georgia last beat Alabama in 2007, Nick Saban’s first year in Tuscaloosa.

As for this Saturday’s game at Bryant-Denny, ESPN’s Bill Connelly has unveiled his prediction, using his SP+ formula. Not surprisingly, he’s anticipating a tight game.

Connelly projects the Tide will squeak by with a 28-24 win over Georgia.

A showdown such as this deserves a primetime audience, so it’s great to see Alabama-Georgia kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

CBS will broadcast the action.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.