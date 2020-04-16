ESPN Analyst Thinks Tua vs. Justin Herbert Choice Is Easy

Joe Burrow’s the best QB prospect in the 2020 draft class – that much we know. But the debate behind Burrow in regards to Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert remains a mystery.

Tagovailoa has the better resume, having put together three historic years and winning a National Championship for the Tide. If it weren’t for his injury history, this might not even be a question. But the former Alabama QB’s health remains a major concern.

As for Herbert, inconsistency is an issue and many question his leadership abilities. On the flip side, the former Duck didn’t have the weapons other elite prospects – like Tagovailoa and Burrow – had during their collegiate careers.

Herbert’s gaining plenty of attention leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft – and some project him to be a higher selection than Tagovailoa. But ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the debate is an easy choice – he’d roll with Tagovailoa over Herbert as to not “chase mediocrity instead of greatness.”

"If a team decides to draft Justin Herbert, [that means] they are so scared Tua is going to be hurt… they are willing to chase mediocrity instead of greatness." – @danorlovsky7 on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 16, 2020

Many agree with Orlovsky here. Tagovailoa’s a more proven prospect – while Herbert may still be a project in the works.

The physical gifts are in Herbert’s favor. But as we’ve seen in years past, pure talent doesn’t automatically equate to success in the NFL.

The Herbert vs. Tagovailoa debate will be finalized next Thursday at the 2020 NFL Draft.