ESPN Announces Its Male College Athlete Of The Year

On Saturday night, ESPN revealed its Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports award winner at the ESPYS.

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Iowa’s Luka Garza and Oregon State’s Gloire Amanda were nominated for the award. But just one walked away a winner Saturday night. ESPN has named 2020-21 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith this year’s Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Smith produced one of the best-ever individual seasons by an offensive player in college football history. He caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and a ridiculous 23 touchdowns during the 2020-21 campaign, helping the Crimson Tide win the national championship in the process.

Congratulations to Smith, who now has some new hardware to add to his trophy case.

A dominant senior year at Alabama. Heisman winner. Two-time champ.@DeVontaSmith_6 earns the ESPY for Best College Athlete in Men's Sports

Perhaps what made DeVonta Smith’s 2020-21 season so special is the fact he wasn’t your typical Alabama football player. Smith checks in at just six-feet, 174 pounds (on a good day). Despite his small stature, he was without a doubt college football’s best player during the 2020 season.

Smith is now in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles selected the elite wideout with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Philly fans are expecting big things from the 2020-21 Heisman winner. As long as he avoids injuries, he’s more than capable of becoming an electric NFL star later this fall.

Congratulations DeVonta! You absolutely earned ESPN’s prestigious ESPYS award.