ESPN Computer’s Early Prediction For Alabama vs. Georgia

We are four days away from Alabama–Georgia 2.0. The two powerhouses will stage a rematch of the SEC Championship Game, this time for the national title.

When these two teams met the first time back on December 4, the Crimson Tide rolled over the then-No. 1 Bulldogs, earning the conference championship with a 41-24 victory. Alabama clearly looked like the better team that afternoon.

Despite that outcome, oddsmakers have installed Georgia as a slight betting favorite in Monday’s national championship contest. The Bulldogs are coming off an impressive 34-11 beatdown of Michigan in the Orange Bowl, while Alabama got to this stage by dominating Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) has also released an early prediction for the game. Like the experts in Vegas, the ESPN computer also likes Georgia.

According to the FPI, the Bulldogs have a 58.4% chance of winning Monday night.

Georgia is aiming for its first national title since 1980. Alabama, meanwhile, hasn’t won it all since…last season.

Needless to say, one fanbase is a lot hungrier than the other, even if the game still means a ton of Crimson Tide supporters.

Alabama and Georgia will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Monday night from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. ESPN will broadcast the action.