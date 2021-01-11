In just a few hours from now, No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State will battle it out on the gridiron for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Tide and Buckeyes haven’t met since the 2015 Sugar Bowl. The second-ever College Football Playoff game was a thriller as Ezekiel Elliott led Ohio State to a 42-35 victory over Nick Saban and Alabama. The Buckeyes are hoping for a similar outcome Monday night.

Justin Fields and Trey Sermon will look to outscore Mac Jones, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith this evening, but ESPN doesn’t like the Buckeyes’ chances.

ESPN has released its final prediction for Monday night’s game. The Worldwide Leader gives Alabama a 62.5 percent chance of beating Ohio State. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, have a 37.5 percent chance of pulling off the upset.

This is a bit more lopsided than we were expecting, especially after Ohio State’s performance in the semifinal.

The Buckeyes poured it on the Clemson Tigers in a 49-28 blowout. Justin Fields was phenomenal as he combined for over 400 yards of offense and six touchdowns. He’ll need another big game to stun the Tide.

Trey Sermon may be the biggest impact player for the Buckeyes, though. He’s having an Ezekiell Elliott-type breakout performance over the past few games. Can he continue his dominant run Monday night against Alabama?

Alabama and Ohio State meet in the national championship Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the action on ESPN.