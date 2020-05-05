ESPN Football Power Index Ranks Every SEC Team For 2020

The 2020 college football season is roughly four months away – assuming it begins on time. Every year there are a few surprises around the country, but for the most part, there are known commodities in each conference.

ESPN’s Football Power Index should serve as a guide for fans wondering how the 2020 season might look. For those that need a reminder, the FPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward.”

Let’s look ahead at the SEC and how it might shape out this fall. Despite LSU’s dominance in 2019, the FPI doesn’t believe Ed Orgeron’s team will be nearly as good next season.

At the top of the FPI rankings in the SEC is none other than Alabama. The days of Tua Tagovailoa leading the charge are over, but Mac Jones has plenty of weapons at his disposal in Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Here’s how the FPI ranks the SEC for the 2020 season, via ESPN:

Alabama Georgia LSU Auburn Florida Texas A&M Kentucky Tennessee Ole Miss South Carolina Missouri Arkansas Mississippi State Vanderbilt

It’s interesting to see Florida ranked fifth in the SEC. Dan Mullen has the program on the rise and it’s possible they can knock off Georgia this fall.

Mississippi State is another intriguing team on the list. Clearly the FPI isn’t confident in Mike Leach’s ability to rebuild the program on the fly.

Do you agree with the FPI rankings for the SEC?