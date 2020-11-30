ESPN Insider Predicts How Much Longer Nick Saban Will Coach

Nick Saban missed just the second game of his college coaching career on Saturday. The 69-year-old Alabama head coach tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, sidelining him from the 2020 Iron Bowl against Auburn.

Saban remained locked into the contest from his home, as he watched both the live feed and the CBS broadcast. He saw his team dominate in all facets of the game on the way to an easy 42-13 win. The coveted rivalry victory allowed for the Crimson Tide to retain the No. 1 spot in this week’s edition of the AP Poll.

Without a doubt, Saban was pleased with the win. However, as his team dominated without him, some started to speculate about how much longer he would remain around college football.

On Monday’s edition of the Paul Finebaum Show on ESPN, college football writer Chris Low talked about Saban and his future in the game. He originally joked that he could see the 69-year-old Crimson Tide leader coach for another 20 years.

However, the ESPN analyst quickly clarified his comments. Still, Low doesn’t think that Saban will hang up his clipboard and headset anytime soon.

“I don’t know how long Nick Saban is gonna keep coaching, but I’d wager it’s closer to 8 or 9 years than it is to 1 or 2,” Low said. “… Having a taste of that, and not being a part of (the game), he doesn’t want that to happen again. He’s probably going to coach a lot longer than people think he will.”

Saban would undoubtedly be flattered by the generous characterization. The rest of the SEC however, would probably be pretty disappointed.

Obviously, age will eventually catch-up with the all-time great coach, but he’s shown no signs of that over the last few seasons. Alabama continues to dominate year after year, ranking among the best teams in nation.

The college football world continues to wish Saban a full recovery as he prepares to get back on the sidelines next weekend against LSU.