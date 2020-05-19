ESPN Names Game Alabama Is Most-Likely To Lose This Year

No matter how many players Nick Saban loses each year to the NFL, the Alabama Crimson Tide are always in contention for an SEC title. Fans in Tuscaloosa shouldn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Alabama lost plenty of offensive talent this year, such as Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Tua Tagovailoa and Jedrick Wills. On the other hand, the program retained elite players in Najee Harris, Alex Leatherwood and DeVonta Smith.

The 2020 schedule for the Crimson Tide isn’t easy by any means, but the outlook seems promising. ESPN’s Football Power Index has Alabama favored against every opponent its slated to face this fall.

One opponent on Alabama’s schedule is projected to give Saban’s squad a much harder time than everyone else. According to the FPI, the game that Alabama is most-likely to lose is against LSU.

Although the Crimson Tide are favored to beat the Tigers, the team’s 57.6 percent chance of victory is the lowest number on the 2020 schedule.

LSU shocked Alabama in Tuscaloosa this past season. Now that Joe Burrow is no longer the quarterback for the Tigers, the circumstances will be much different this time around.

However, the Crimson Tide will be tasked with knocking off the Tigers in Baton Rouge. That’s a tall task for any program, especially if fans are allowed to attend the game.

Alabama fans, do you agree with the FPI’s predictions?