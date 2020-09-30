ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Is Predicting A Major Blowout On Saturday

On paper, Alabama-Texas A&M is one of the best matchups of college football Week 5. However, on the field, Paul Finebaum thinks it will be disappointing.

Appearing on First Take earlier today, Finebaum touted the abilities of quarterback Mac Jones, who replaced Tua Tagovailoa, and running back Najee Harris, who Finebaum believes is a Heisman Trophy candidate.

The ESPN radio host also highlighted how star linebacker Dylan Moses’ return from a knee injury that cost him the 2019 season makes the Crimson Tide defense more imposing. Add it all up and Finebaum sees a blowout in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t think this game is going to be particularly close,” Finebaum said. “Alabama has Georgia in a couple of weeks which I think will start to separate. Georgia has Auburn this week. You’re going to start seeing some separation already…Don’t worry about Alabama, they’re going to be around all season long.”

On the flipside, while Finebaum may be calling for a blowout, a good showing by Texas A&M could indicate the Aggies are serious about taking a leap in Year Three under Jimbo Fisher. An upset win will really put the country on notice.

Alabama and Texas A&M will kick off Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium. CBS will broadcast the action as its SEC Game of the Week.