ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: 1 Team Has "Every Opportunity" To Upset Alabama

It seems like every year there's a debate as to which team in the SEC can potentially knock off Alabama. With that said, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky appears to be giving this year's vote to Tennessee.

While on SEC Nation this Saturday, Orlovsky raved about Tennessee's outlook this season.

Orlovsky believes the Volunteers are dangerous enough on both sides of the football to compete with the Crimson Tide.

"I was more impressed with their defense on tape than I thought," Orlovsky said. "I really believe Tennessee's offense and their defense give them every opportunity to not only win this weekend, but beat Alabama next week."

A lot of the hype surrounding Tennessee has to do with quarterback Hendon Hooker, and rightfully so. He has been so efficient this season.

However, the Volunteers also deserve credit for holding opponents to 19.0 points per game this year.

Alabama and Tennessee will square off next Saturday in what should be an incredible matchup. But first, those two programs must take care of Texas A&M and LSU, respectively.