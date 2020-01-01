ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Has Harsh Message For Alabama Defense

In just a few minutes, Alabama and Michigan will take the field for the Citrus Bowl. Both programs failed to live up to the hype coming into the season – though injuries played a major part of that for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama lost star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a season-ending injury late in the season.

However, according to one ESPN college football analyst, it was a loss on defense that had a major impact on the Tide this year.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit had a few harsh words for the Alabama defense that looked lost once star linebacker Dylan Moses went down.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“Back to back years the defense has been beneath their standard and the reason is they lost some key alphas from the past four or five years. I haven’t seen the communication from the sideline to the field where everybody is on the same page and therefore, they’re vulnerable. When you don’t have that, people are wide open. There needs to be a Defcon level 5 approach to defense next season, because to me, they can’t stop people. They just don’t have the alphas they’ve had. When [star linebacker Dylan] Moses went down, that was critical.”

Herbstreit expects there to be plenty of points on the board once Alabama and Michigan take the field on Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan and Alabama kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC.