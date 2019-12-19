ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Provides Update On QB Tua Tagovailoa

The hip injury that Tua Tagovailoa suffered against Mississippi State will not end his playing career as some initially feared. But there are still all kinds of questions as to how his potential NFL draft stock may have been affected.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge answered some of those questions on Thursday’s edition of Get Up!

Rutledge stated that the doctors who worked on Tagovailoa feel “incredibly confident” that he will make a full recovery. She further noted that his rehab from the injury is “going well and is on time.”

Via 247Sports:

“The doctors who performed the surgery feel incredibly confident he will make a full recovery,” Rutledge said. “I think the key here is the surgical repair and proper rehab has allowed healing of the joint capsule and the soft tissues around the joint — that makes the chances of having the injury again the same for someone who’s never had it. So it’s not something they believe will recur. “He also had two guys on his back fall directly onto his right knee and that caused the hip to dislocate out the back. It’s rare. It’s a fluky injury. Doctors will assure these NFL teams of that and I’m hearing the rehab is going well and is on time.”

That bodes extremely well for Tagovailoa getting drafted, possibly as early as his talent would indicate.

However, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter noted that teams are wary of his ability to play in year one.

On the same program, Schefter revealed that teams are worried that there is a chance of recurrence.

“I can tell you in in talking to teams, they are worried there is a chance of recurrence of the hip injury which could impact his draft stock,” Schefter said.

Tagovailoa broke all kinds of school records in his two years as Alabama’s starting quarterback.

While he still hasn’t decided on whether to enter the draft or not, he is currently ranked as one of the top prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.